Pentair PLC (PNR) has agreed to acquire Hydra-Stop LLC, a specialist in valve solutions, for $290 million in cash. The deal, which includes an estimated $50 million in tax benefits, brings the net value of the transaction to approximately $240 million.

Pentair plans to integrate Hydra-Stop into its Commercial and Infrastructure division, which falls under the company’s broader Flow business segment. The transaction is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025.



