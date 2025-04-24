The company said it accelerated annual contract value growth and delivered record free cash flow in the first quarter, reflecting the benefits of the subscription model.

Pegasystems, Inc. (PEGA) shares jumped in Tuesday's after-hours session after the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) decision and workflow automation company announced quarterly earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Pegasystems reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 and revenue of $475.63 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The headline numbers were sharply higher than the FinChat-compiled consensus estimates of $0.50 and $357.01 million.

Subscription services revenue jumped 64% to $227.49 million, and Pega Cloud revenue was up 40% to $151.12 million.

Among other metrics, the Pega Cloud annual contract value (ACV) climbed 23% to $701 million, with the total ACV growth rising 13% to $1.45 billion.

CEO Alan Trefler said, "Pega solutions and our approach to AI enables clients to accelerate progress in reaching their digital and legacy transformation goals."

CFO Ken Stillwell said, "We accelerated ACV growth and delivered record free cash flow in Q1 2025, reflecting the benefits of the subscription model."

On Stocktwits, a bullish watcher opined that the company should have pre-announced such an outperformance. They also suggested shorts will likely get hit.

Another user said they had never seen this wide a beat.

Pegasystems stock ended Tuesday's session up 3.57% at $68.76 and climbed 26.50% after hours. If the post-earning spike is sustained on Wednesday, the stock will be on track to end with its biggest one-day gain since February 2024, according to Koyfin data.

The stock, however, is down over 26% this year.

