PDD Holdings Stock Falls Amid USPS Parcel Ban On Small Packages From China, Regulatory Scrutiny: Retail’s Downbeat

USPS has since reversed the ban without citing rationale.

PDD Holdings Stock Falls Amid USPS Parcel Ban On Small Packages From China, Regulatory Scrutiny: Retail’s Downbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 9:55 AM IST

ADR shares of PDD Holdings ($PDD), parent of retailer Temu, dropped more than 3% after United States Postal Service announced it would now accept inbound parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong shortly after announcing a ban, dragging down retail sentiment.

The USPS move came after the U.S. escalated its trade tariffs several countries including China and ended a custom provision that allowed the tax-free import of small value packages.

USPS has since reversed the ban without citing explicit reasons, except to say it was working with Customs and Border Protection for a process to minimize delivery disruptions, AP reported.

The ban would have also impacted other e-commerce majors including Alibaba ($BABA) and Amazon ($AMZN).

Separately, Temu may also face additional restrictions as reports emerged that the US was considering adding Chinese retailers Temu and Shein on the Department of Homeland Security's "forced labor" list. Both companies reportedly denied the use of forced labor.

A Temu spokesperson was quoted as saying by Fly.com,"Temu strictly prohibits the use of forced labor and enforces our Third-Party Code of Conduct, which bars all forms of involuntary labor. Sellers and business partners must ensure their own - and their suppliers' - full compliance with this code and relevant laws. Temu reserves the right to terminate any business relationship if a seller or partner fails to meet these standards.”

Sentiment on Stocktwits fell to ‘extremely bearish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-06 at 8.03.22 AM.png PDD sentiment and message volumes on Feb 5



For the latest quarter, PDD Holdings posted $2.56 in earnings per share, below Wall Street estimates of $2.71.

PDD Holdings stock is up 13% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Under Armour Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Under Armour Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

T. Rowe Price Stock Falls After Q4 Profit Miss: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

T. Rowe Price Stock Falls After Q4 Profit Miss: Retail Turns Extremely Bearish

Retail Bearish On Apple As Stock Retreats Amid Rumors Of China Probing App Store Policies

Retail Bearish On Apple As Stock Retreats Amid Rumors Of China Probing App Store Policies

Crypto Majors Free Fall Despite FDIC’s Easing Stance on Banks As Trump’s ‘Tariff Pause’ Optimism Fades: Retail’s Losing Confidence

Crypto Majors Free Fall Despite FDIC’s Easing Stance on Banks As Trump’s ‘Tariff Pause’ Optimism Fades: Retail’s Losing Confidence

Ford Shuffles Key Leadership Ahead Of Q4 Results, Anxious Retail Keeps Eye On Trump’s Effect

Ford Shuffles Key Leadership Ahead Of Q4 Results, Anxious Retail Keeps Eye On Trump’s Effect

Recent Stories

Telangana: Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building; family alleges harassment by management anr

Telangana: Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building; family alleges harassment by management

Vidaamuyarchi Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies? Here's the TRUTH RBA

Vidaamuyarchi: Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies? Here's the TRUTH

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Report: Will Ajith Kumar's movie be a blockbuster? Check out what prediction says RBA

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Report: Will Ajith Kumar's movie be a blockbuster? Check out what prediction says

Valentines Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS] ATG

Valentine's Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS]

ChatGPT experiences a major outage, netizens upset and frustrated gcw

BREAKING | ChatGPT experiences a major outage, netizens upset and frustrated

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon