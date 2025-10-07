PayPal Ads Manager will allow small businesses to simply opt in to the service, integrate a Software Development Kit in minutes, and select their advertising preferences.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) announced on Tuesday that it is introducing the Ads Manager service to small businesses, enabling them to generate revenue from their store traffic.

In an announcement, the company stated that this service comes with no upfront costs and that small businesses will not have to make any minimum commitment. PayPal Ads Manager will allow small businesses to simply opt in to the service, integrate a Software Development Kit (SDK) in minutes, and select their advertising preferences.

PayPal shares were up nearly 5% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, and PayPal was among the top three trending stocks on the platform at the time of writing.

