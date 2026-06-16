Payoneer Global received a series of downgrades from Wall Street analysts following the announcement of its acquisition by Nuvei.

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen downgraded Payoneer to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ with a $7.40 price target.

Keefe Bruyette also downgraded Payoneer to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ with a price target of $7.40.

Canadian firm Nuvei confirmed on Monday that it had agreed to acquire Payoneer Global in an all-cash transaction valued at about $2.75 billion.

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), a payments platform that rivals PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), is gaining Wall Street attention after Canadian fintech firm Nuvei agreed to purchase it on Monday.

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The $2.75 billion acquisition helped lift Payoneer shares by more than 4%, pushing the stock's gains for the month above 35% and setting it up for its strongest monthly performance since July 2022. However, several analysts lowered their ratings on the stock after the deal announcement.

Why Wall Street Is Turning Cautious On PAYO

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen downgraded Payoneer to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ with a $7.40 price target, indicating an upside potential of about 5% from its last close. The downgrade followed Nuvei’s announced deal to acquire the company for $7.40 per share in cash.

Keefe Bruyette also downgraded Payoneer to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ with a price target of $7.40, up from $7, adding that it now sees limited upside in the stock.

William Blair analyst Cristopher Kennedy downgraded Payoneer to ‘Market Perform’ from ‘Outperform’ without a price target. The analyst said that while Payoneer could be a good fit alongside other strategic buys, the Nuvei deal, approved by both boards, faces a lengthy regulatory approval process. Northland and Needham also downgraded the stock.

PAYO-Nuvei Deal Contours

Nuvei confirmed on Monday that it had agreed to acquire Payoneer Global in an all-cash transaction valued at about $2.75 billion, marking one of the largest payments-sector deals of the year. Under the agreement, Nuvei said that it would pay $7.40 per share for all outstanding Payoneer stock, representing a roughly 10% premium to the company's closing price before the announcement.

The official announcement came after Reuters had reported about the deal last week, sending PAYO shares up about 24%.

The merged company is expected to generate around $3 billion in annual revenue and expand Nuvei's global reach in payments, treasury management, foreign exchange, card issuance, and embedded financial services. The deal is expected to close in mid-2027.

PAYO Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PAYO declined from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user summarized the deal, adding that it was a good time to sell. “Looks like this is it for the juice, sell your shares and move on,” they said.

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PAYO shares have jumped more than 29% this year. Meanwhile, rivals PayPal and Wise Group Plc. (WSE) have declined more, by 26% and 8%, respectively, over the same period.

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