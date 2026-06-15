Paranovus Entertainment Technology signed an agreement to acquire Jabanero, a women’s activewear brand, and also announced the termination of a stock-offering program with an investment bank.

The company is set to acquire Jabanero in a deal valued between $15 million and $20 million.

Paranovus would purchase 100% of the firm’s equity as part of the deal, with the final price to be determined following a legal and business due diligence.

The acquisition would support Paranovus’ strategy of expanding into proprietary consumer brands and direct-to-consumer products.

Shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology (PAVS) soared past 100% on Monday, after the AI-driven entertainment company announced an agreement to acquire a women’s active wear brand while simultaneously terminating a stock offering program with an investment bank.

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PAVS shares clocked their biggest single-day gains since the company executed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on March 31, 2026.

Why Is PAVS Acquiring Jabanero?

Paranovus Entertainment signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Jabanero, a consumer brand focused on women’s activewear and lifestyle products, in a deal valued between $15 million and $20 million.

Paranovus would purchase 100% of Jabanero’s equity as part of the deal, with the final price to be determined following a legal and business due diligence. The companies have agreed to an exclusivity period of up to 60 days while negotiating a definitive agreement.

Paranovus said the transaction would support its strategy of expanding beyond digital commerce and livestreaming into proprietary consumer brands and direct-to-consumer products.

ATM Program Terminated

Separately, Paranovus and AC Sunshine Securities mutually agreed to terminate the company’s at-the-market (ATM) stock offering program. Before the termination, the company had sold nearly 39.25 million shares, raising about $31 million in gross proceeds.

Paranovus and AC Sunshine Securities had entered a sales agreement on June 4, under which the company could sell up to $195 million of its Class A ordinary shares through an ATM offering.

What Is Retail’s Take On PAVS?

Retail sentiment on surrounding PAVS on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volumes in the same time frame surged by nearly 700%.

One user expects the stock to climb back over $1.

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However, another user expects a selloff before the next rally.

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More than 453 million shares changed hands on Monday as of the time of writing, according to Stocktwits data.

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