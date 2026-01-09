According to Hou’s LinkedIn profile, he has been chief product and technology officer of Paramount streaming since 2020.

Paramount is in a period of transition under its new CEO, David Ellison.

The company is now attempting a hostile takeover of Warner Bros Discovery for $108.4 billion after the former entered into an agreement to sell to streaming giant Netflix in December.

Separately, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Paramount is also looking to revive MTV.

Vibol Hou, head of Paramount Skydance's (PSKY) streaming product and tech, is reportedly leaving the company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing internal communications, that Hou will leave the company at January-end.

"After nearly 12 years of exhilarating work pushing our businesses to new heights, it feels like the right time to hand the torch to the next wave of leaders while I take a much-needed pause to rest, focus on my health (including some serious marathon training), and spend more time with my family before I jump into whatever comes next," Hou reportedly said in a message on Slack.

According to Hou’s LinkedIn profile, he has been chief product and technology officer of Paramount streaming since 2020. His exit was expected for months, as per the report.

Transition Phase At Paramount

Paramount is in a period of transition under its new CEO, David Ellison. Ellison was appointed as chief in August 2025, following the successful merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Global.

The company is now attempting a hostile takeover of Warner Bros Discovery for $108.4 billion after the former entered into an agreement to sell to streaming giant Netflix in December. Earlier on Thursday, the company said that its all-cash $30-per-share offer is superior to Netflix's $27.75 per share cash and stock deal. While Paramount is looking to acquire the entirety of Warner Bros, including its cable TV networks, Netflix is looking to acquire its studios and streaming assets only.

Warner Bros board earlier this week unanimously rejected Paramount's latest amended offer and reaffirmed its preference to merge with Netflix.

Separately, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Paramount is now looking to revive MTV and has spoken with several major companies and leading music industry figures about acquiring a stake in the cable network. The company is reportedly looking to identify a strategic partner that would invest money in MTV and offer additional assets.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PSKY stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that Paramount needs to “get over” with WBD bid in light of multiple rejections by the latter’s board.

PSKY stock has gained 5% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.