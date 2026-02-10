The company added a “ticking fee”, presenting an incremental cash consideration to WBD shareholders of $0.25 per share.

Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) on Monday enhanced its $30 per share all-cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD).

The company added a “ticking fee”, presenting an incremental cash consideration to WBD shareholders of $0.25 per share. Paramount stated that this is equivalent to approximately $650 million cash value each quarter, for every quarter the transaction is not closed beyond Dec. 31, 2026.

Paramount Skydance shares rose 1% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade, while Warner Bros. Discovery shares gained nearly 3%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around PSKY trended in the ‘bullish’ territory, while sentiment around WBD trended ‘bearish’.

Netflix shares were up 1% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment trending in the ‘bearish’ territory on Stocktwits.

