The development comes weeks after Paramount bagged UFC rights for $7.7 billion in a seven-year deal with the TKO Group’s unit.

Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) has teamed up with Microsoft Corp.-owned (MSFT) gaming studio, Activision, for a Call of Duty live-action film.

According to Paramount’s announcement, the deal will see the media and entertainment giant develop, produce, and distribute the film adaptation of the first-person shooter game.

The deal will see one of the most successful video game series getting the Hollywood treatment on the big screen. This comes weeks after Paramount bagged UFC rights for $7.7 billion in a seven-year deal with the TKO Group Holdings Inc. (TKO) unit.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<