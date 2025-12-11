Paramount argued that, by its estimates, the Netflix package is worth about $28.75 per share.

Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) intensified its appeal to Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shareholders on Wednesday, arguing that its $30 per share all-cash offer provides materially higher and more reliable value than WBD’s agreed transaction with Netflix (NFLX).

The company said Netflix’s mix of cash, stock and a stake in the Global Networks spin-off is overstated in value once adjusted for Netflix’s falling share price, potential purchase price reductions tied to debt allocation, and what Paramount sees as a low underlying valuation for Global Networks.

Paramount argued that, by its estimates, the Netflix package is worth about $28.75 per share before factoring in risk or the longer closing timeline.

