Apprehensions regarding deal closure, Trump’s tariff threat, earnings anxiety and a delayed product launch led to a spike in activity levels for these stocks.

Amid the acceleration in the upward momentum experienced by the broader market last week, the following communication services stocks saw increased activity on Stocktwits.

Paramount (PARA) (+583% Weekly Message Volume)

The frenzied retail chatter on the Paramount stream on Stocktwits was about its pending sale to Skydance Media, founded by Oracle founder Larry Ellison’s son David Ellison. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, contingent on regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Retail also discussed Paramount mulling a settlement with President Donald Trump on his “60 minutes” lawsuit.

The latest messages on the platform were about Trump’s proposal to impose 100% tariffs on movies made overseas.

Paramount stock has gained about 10% year-to-date.

Disney (DIS) (+400% Weekly Message Volume)

The strong surge in the seven-day message volume on the Disney stream came ahead of the company’s impending earnings release. Ahead of the past week, the stock had witnessed a drop off in retail activity.

The “Mouse Kingdom” is slated to report its quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday.

Disney is expected to report second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 and revenue of $23.12 billion, according to the Finchat-compiled consensus. This would mark flat EPS and 4.73% revenue growth.

Analysts are guarded regarding the prospects for the March quarter, which is the company’s second quarter. While Goldman Sachs warned of weak experiences revenue, UBS said recession would hurt its advertising revenue and experiences segment.

Disney stock is down about 17% so far this year.

Take-two Interactive Software (TTWO) (+200% Weekly Message Volume)

Video game publisher Take-two Interactive's stock came into retail’s radar after the company announced that its widely awaited “Grand Theft Auto VI” will launch only in May 2026 as opposed to the previous timeline of the 2025 fall.

"We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” the company said in a post on X.

Retail, however, is ‘bullish’ on the stock. A user found Friday’s dip providing a good entry point. “I’m thinking it bounces back next week with a confirmed release date. Going to fly!” they said.

Take-two Interactive stock fell 6.66% on Friday following the announcement but is up 19% year-to-date.

