Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares rose in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company announced an extension of its strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google Cloud to strengthen AI security across enterprise cloud environments.

The agreement aims to provide businesses with a secure foundation for developing and deploying AI solutions while safeguarding critical data and intellectual property.

End-To-End AI Protection

The collaboration combines Google Cloud's AI infrastructure with Palo Alto Networks' Prisma AIRS platform to protect AI workloads and applications from emerging threats.

The project will embed security at every stage of application development, cloud infrastructure, and endpoint access, enabling organizations to innovate with advanced AI technologies.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PANW stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. Message volume shifted to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ levels in 24 hours.

PANW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:00 a.m. ET on Dec. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

AI-Enhanced Cloud Security

Palo Alto’s Prisma AIRS secures developer tools such as the Agent Development Kit (ADK), while providing AI Posture Management, AI Runtime Security, AI Agent Security, AI Red Teaming, and AI Model Security to detect vulnerabilities and cyber threats.

Palo Alto Networks’ VM-Series software firewalls now integrate more deeply with Google Cloud, offering threat prevention and deep packet inspection across hybrid, private, and public clouds.

"Every board is asking how to harness AI's power without exposing the business to new threats. This partnership answers that question.” — BJ Jenkins, President, Palo Alto Networks

According to a Reuters report, the agreement includes a multi-year commitment from Palo Alto Networks approaching $10 billion to Google Cloud.

PANW stock is up 2% year-to-date but down nearly 2% over the past 12 months.

