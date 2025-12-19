New 48-week data showed its dual-action drug outperformed placebo across key non-invasive liver tests.

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) jumped 16% in premarket trading on Friday after it reported positive topline results from its Phase 2b IMPACT trial of pemvidutide in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Pemvidutide is a drug that targets both GLP-1 and glucagon receptors and is used to treat liver diseases.

The company said that the 48-week data showed statistically significant improvements versus placebo in key non-invasive liver tests, including enhanced liver fibrosis and liver stiffness, with continued progress from week 24. The higher dose also delivered additional weight loss without signs of plateauing, while maintaining a favorable safety profile.

Altimmune also said it held a productive End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, aligning on plans for a registrational Phase 3 trial.

