Palo Alto Stock Snags Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q2 Print: Retail Positioned To Take Advantage Of ‘Textbook-Perfect Uptrend’

Wedbush’s Daniel Ives said “seeds of growth” are now in place for an important second half amid the threat of elevated and sophisticated cyber threat activity.

Palo Alto Stock Snags Multiple Price Target Hikes Ahead Of Q2 Print: Retail Positioned To Take Advantage Of ‘Textbook-Perfect Uptrend’
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) shares received a trio of price-target boost ahead of the company’s fiscal year 2025 second-quarter results. The California-based cybersecurity company is scheduled to release its quarterly results after the market closes on Thursday.

Previewing the results, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating for Palo Alto stock. He upped the price target to $225 (pre-split) from $200. The updated price target suggests a potential for a nearly 15% upside from current levels.

Seeds Of Growth In Place

Ives said he does not expect “major fireworks” with the second-quarter print. He expressed optimism over the “seeds of growth” that are now in place for an important second half to take advantage of the threat of elevated and sophisticated cyber threat activity.

The analyst looks forward to seeing strong cybersecurity deal activity across enterprises as the company continues to lay the foundation for its “platformization” approach heading into the second half of the current fiscal and the next year. 

“PANW continues to be one of our favorite cyber security names to own over the next 12-18 months as the company generates a more stable pipeline of “platformization” deals with cloud penetration,” he added.

Q2 Expectations

Palo Alto is coming off a strong first quarter, when key metrics exceeded expectations. Wall Street analysts currently model second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 and revenue of $2.24 billion. This marks an improvement from the year ago’s $0.73 and $1.98 billion, respectively. 

The guidance issued in late November calls for non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 to $1.56 and revenue of $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion.

Ives said the Wall Street numbers and the guidance are beatable.

In the first quarter, non-GAAP EPS climbed 13% YoY and revenue rose 14%. Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO), a key metric, increased 20% to $12.6 billion and next-generation security annual recurring revenue (ARR) was up 40% to $4.5 billion.

The Fly reported that Rosenblatt Securities increased the price target to $235 from $212.50 and KeyBanc Capital Markets upped it to $240 from $217. Both firms have bullish ratings on the stock. 

A retail watcher said the stock is experiencing a textbook-perfect uptrend and called it a “lifetime holding stock.”

Another user suggested buying the stock ahead of the print.

Palo Alto stock traded marginally higher at $196.58 in early trading. The stock hit an all-time high of $207.24 on Dec. 17, immediately after it began trading on a split-adjusted basis. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

Tesla's Troubles Mount With Musk's OpenAI 'Distraction', BYD's Free Smart-Driving Tech: Retail Bears Growl

Tesla's Troubles Mount With Musk's OpenAI 'Distraction', BYD's Free Smart-Driving Tech: Retail Bears Growl

Humana Stock Stirs Retail Buzz After Mixed Q4, Steeper Medicare Advantage Decline Forecast

Humana Stock Stirs Retail Buzz After Mixed Q4, Steeper Medicare Advantage Decline Forecast

Recent Stories

"Obscene language" NCW chief on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: NCW chief slams 'obscene language'

Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years ddr

Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Redwire Stock In Spotlight After Follow-On Contract From Orion Space Solutions For Mako Spacecraft: Retail’s On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

Atomera Stock Rises Ahead of Q4 Earnings As Retail Awaits Strategy Updates

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

First Solar Stock Gains As Mizuho Hikes Price Target On ‘Materially Improved’ Sales Outlook: Retail’s Divided

Recent Videos

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

North East Pulse | Meet Ex-Insurgent Turned Rubber Farmer - Pride of Assam's Karbi Anglong

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Mukesh AMBANI and FAMILY Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Gulf Pulse | Hajj 2025: Child Ban & Visa Changes - What Pilgrims Need to Know?

Video Icon
Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Abandoned Shells and Ammunition Left in Central Gaza Following Israeli Withdrawal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Senator Warren and Others Protest DOGE Outside CFPB: ‘Will Fight It Out in Courts ’

Video Icon