Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Wednesday announced that it has reached a deal to acquire CyberArk Software (CYBR) in a $25 billion deal.

Palo Alto will pay CyberArk investors $45 per share and 2.2005 PANW shares, according to a statement from the Santa Clara, California-headquartered company.

