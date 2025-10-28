Cortex AgentiX automates cybersecurity tasks, reducing mean time to resolution by 98%.

Prebuilt AI agents accelerate threat response across Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and IT operations.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) has unveiled Cortex AgentiX, a platform designed to manage and deploy autonomous AI agents to handle cybersecurity issues across businesses.

Cortex AgentiX builds on the company’s decade-long expertise in security automation and allows AI agents to execute complex tasks with minimal human intervention.

The automated agentic response delivers up to a 98% reduction in mean time to resolution (MTTR) and cutting manual labor by 75%.

Aiding In Security Operations

Initially focused on Security Operations Centers (SOCs), AgentiX leverages prebuilt agents to tackle AI-accelerated cyber threats up to 100 times faster than traditional methods.

Agents include Threat Intelligence, Email Investigation, Endpoint Investigation, Network Security, Cloud Security, and IT operations.

