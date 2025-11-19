The initiative builds on the strategic partnership between the two companies announced in May 2024.

Palo Alto said the new Quantum-Safe Readiness solution will be available in early 2026.

The company stated the solution will work across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

The solution addresses threats from “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks in the AI-driven enterprise environment.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced on Wednesday that it will work with International Business Machines (IBM) to deliver a Quantum-Safe Readiness solution to prepare enterprises for the rise of quantum computing.

The solution is expected to be available in early 2026 and will work across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, providing organizations with a complete view of their cryptographic exposure, the company said.

Palo Alto’s stock edged 0.2% higher in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the cybersecurity provider trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory alongside ‘high’ levels of chatter. IBM’s stock moved 0.6% higher, with retail sentiment in the ‘bearish’ zone.

Guarding Against Quantum Computing

The solution starts by scanning enterprise systems to identify cryptographic components that may be vulnerable to quantum attacks. Palo Alto’s Cipher Translation technology can instantly upgrade vulnerable communications to quantum-safe algorithms, protecting sensitive data now.

IBM will analyze risk data and help organizations plan a phased migration to quantum-safe security, combining consulting expertise with technical controls. Palo Alto said this approach leverages the joint expertise of both companies.

Palo Alto, IBM Expand Strategic Partnership

The Quantum-Safe Readiness solution builds on a broader strategic partnership announced in May 2024 between Palo Alto Networks and IBM, which focuses on AI-driven security and consulting services.

The collaboration spans cybersecurity consulting, managed services, and integration of AI technologies, including IBM’s watsonx, into Palo Alto Networks’ platforms, according to the company’s website.

The Threat Of Quantum Computing

The most discussed threat from quantum computing is that it will be able to break widely used encryption standards like the RSA and ECC. These standards secure our everyday communications, financial transactions and sensitive information.

While practical quantum computing is still in its early stages, companies are worried that a cyberattack may eventually expose intellectual property and customer information to risk.

