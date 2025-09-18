The partnership includes plans to create up to 350 high-skilled jobs and to make London Palantir’s central base for European defence initiatives.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) announced a major investment push into the U.K. on Thursday, committing up to £1.5 billion ($1.77 billion) to expand its operations and deepen its collaboration with the U.K. government on advanced defence technologies.

The move includes plans to create up to 350 high-skilled jobs and to make London Palantir’s central base for European defence initiatives. The partnership will see Palantir working with the U.K. military to develop artificial intelligence-driven capabilities designed to improve decision-making speed and battlefield awareness.

Following the announcement, Palantir Technologies' stock rose by over 4% on Thursday morning.

