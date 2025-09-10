The partnership will see Hadean’s advanced battlefield simulations and command systems integrated with Palantir’s Foundry platform.

Palantir Technologies Inc.(PLTR) announced on Wednesday that it has teamed up with UK-based defense technology firm Hadean in a new partnership designed to enhance the capabilities of AI-powered military training and decision-making tools.

The collaboration will see Hadean’s advanced battlefield simulations and command systems integrated with Palantir’s Foundry platform.

