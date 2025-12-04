Palantir said the biggest constraint on AI innovation is access to power and high-performance computing hardware, which it is looking to address with its new product.

Palantir (PLTR) announced on Thursday a new product called Chain Reaction, a software platform meant to help build and manage U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company is betting it can solve one of the biggest choke points in the AI boom, the energy grid. It’s bringing in two founding partners, CenterPoint Energy (CNP), one of the country’s largest utilities, and Nvidia (NVDA).

Palantir’s stock edged 0.04% higher in pre-market trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits improving to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ over the past day. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s stock rose 0.5%, with retail sentiment trending in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. CNP’s stock also had retail sentiment trending in ‘bearish’ territory, but with ‘high’ levels of chatter, as it moved 0.08% higher in pre-market trade.

AI Build-Out Choke Points

Palantir said the biggest constraint on AI innovation is no longer model development but access to power and high-performance computing hardware, both of which are increasingly strained by rising data-center demand.

Chain Reaction is meant to coordinate all the players involved — energy utilities, power grid operators, data-center builders, and infrastructure companies — so they can expand faster.

