Palantir announced a five-year expansion of its partnership with Lear Corp and a collaboration with AI network provider Lumen Technologies on Thursday.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has garnered retail interest on Stocktwits after the company announced a five-year expansion of its partnership with Lear Corp (LEA) and a collaboration with AI network provider Lumen Technologies (LUMN) on Thursday.

Users discussed the data analytics firm’s growth potential with mixed reactions. Palantir Technologies' stock traded over 1% lower on Friday afternoon. Retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory while message volume shifted to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ levels in 24 hours.

PLTR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:50 p.m. ET on Sep. 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said they have bought the dip.

Another user highlighted the company’s deals and revenue.

On August 20, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives argued that companies like Palantir could see their valuations expand over the next few years. He noted that the firm’s AI platforms have the potential to turn it into a trillion-dollar business within two to three years.

Palantir’s partnership with Lumen will bring the former’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) into Lumen’s ecosystem. The software will support Lumen’s digital transformation by optimizing key areas, including finance, operations, and technology.

“Working with Palantir allows us to harness AI to accelerate our modernization efforts and deliver the network and services our customers need in the AI era,” said the chief technology and product officer of Lumen, Dave Ward.

Additionally, the partnership expansion with Lear aims to deepen the integration of Palantir’s advanced AI and data platforms across Lear’s global manufacturing operations.

The new agreement will see Lear expand its use of Palantir Foundry, along with the company’s AIP and Warp Speed manufacturing OS, to support its digital transformation efforts further.

Palantir stock has doubled in 2025 and gained over 400% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<