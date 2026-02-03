The company reported Q4 revenue of $1.41 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.34 billion, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) climbed 0.81% on Monday after the company reported market-beating fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings results, bolstered by strong demand for its services from the U.S government as well as American businesses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company reported Q4 revenue of $1.41 billion, about 70% higher than $827.52 million reported in the same period last year, and beating analyst estimates of $1.34 billion, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Meanwhile, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25, beating last year’s same period EPS of $0.14, and above street consensus of $0.23.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<