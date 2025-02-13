Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Dips On Q4 Revenue Miss Despite Hiking Full-Year Guidance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Pacific Gas & Electric witnessed a surge in its operating cash flow to $8 billion in 2024, up from $4.7 billion in the previous year. Brokerages had a bullish outlook on the stock ahead of earnings.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Dips On Q4 Revenue Miss Despite Hiking Full-Year Guidance: Retail Sentiment Surges
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 10:00 PM IST

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) Corp. (PCG) fell over 1% in morning trade on Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue missed Wall Street estimates, while earnings were in line.

PG&E’s fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.31, meeting analyst estimates, according to Stocktwits data.

However, its revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter was considerably below the estimated $7.22 billion.

The company raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year 2025 – it expects EPS in the range of $1.48 and $1.52, compared to a previous range of $1.47 and $1.51. Data from FinChat shows the consensus estimate is $1.49.

PG&E’s operating cash flow surged from $4.7 billion in 2023 to $8 billion in 2024.

"In 2024, we continued progress in ways that matter to both customers and investors. We delivered energy safely-our system has never been safer, and we are working to make it even safer. We stabilized combined gas and electric bills for residential customers,” PG&E said.

Ahead of earnings, analysts at JPMorgan initiated their coverage of PG&E with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a price target of $22. Bank of America (BofA) Securities hiked its price target to bring it to $22, from $21. This implies an upside of nearly 44% from current levels.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the PG&E stock soared, hovering in the ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) territory, while message volume surged to enter the ‘high’ levels.

PCG retail sentiment.jpg PCG sentiment and message volume February 13, 2025, as of 10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Despite Thursday morning’s decline, one user wondered if the PG&E stock could hit $20 today.

PG&E stock price has been on a downtrend recently, falling over 13% in the past six months.

However, its one-year performance has been relatively better, with a decline of 2.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Blacksky Technology Stock Rallies After Company Wins 8-Figure Multi-Year Contracts: Retail Gets More Bullish

Blacksky Technology Stock Rallies After Company Wins 8-Figure Multi-Year Contracts: Retail Gets More Bullish

Himax Technologies Shares Rip Pre-Market As Q4 Earnings Blow Past Estimates On Automotive And AI Tech Growth: Retail’s Bullish

Himax Technologies Shares Rip Pre-Market As Q4 Earnings Blow Past Estimates On Automotive And AI Tech Growth: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi and 2 others fined by ICC for code of conduct breach against South Africa

PAK vs SA: Shaheen Afridi and 2 others fined by ICC for code of conduct breach against South Africa

Premier League: Liverpool's Arne Slot likely to be in dugout for clash against Wolves despite possible ban HRD

Premier League: Liverpool's Arne Slot likely to be in dugout for clash against Wolves despite possible ban

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Nano Nuclear Stock Rises On Inclusion In MSCI USA Index: Retail’s Not Impressed Yet

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Aspen Aerogels Stock Sinks To One-Year Low As Weak Q1 Outlook Overshadows Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Peaks

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Pegasystems Stock Retreats To Nearly 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Sentiment Soars

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon