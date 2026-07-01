Activist hedge fund Jana Partners has reportedly accumulated a new position in Everpure, with disclosure expected in a regulatory filing.

Jana Partners reportedly began accumulating shares in the first quarter of 2026.

The hedge fund held more than one million shares in the company at quarter-end.

The position was temporarily undisclosed due to a confidential treatment request with regulators.

Shares of Everpure Inc. (P) rose more than 10% in afternoon trading on Tuesday after a report said activist investor Jana Partners has built a new position in the technology company and is expected to disclose the holding in a regulatory filing.

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The P stock ended the session up 8.95%, before edging down 0.2% in after-hours trading at the time of writing.

Jana Built Stake Under Confidential Filing

Jana Partners began building its position in Everpure during the first quarter of 2026 but did not disclose the holding in its quarterly 13F filing after requesting confidential treatment from U.S. regulators, according to Reuters, citing sources and documents.

By the end of the first quarter, the activist hedge fund reportedly owned more than one million shares of the Santa Clara-based company, formerly known as Pure Storage. The current size of Jana’s stake could not be determined, according to Reuters.

AI Pivot Boosts Everpure’s Growth

Everpure has benefited from the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout and rising demand for data management, reported Reuters. The company changed its name earlier this year to reflect its transformation from a data storage provider into an AI-focused data management and intelligence platform.

Jana's Activist Track Record In Focus

Jana is widely regarded as one of Wall Street's most successful activist investors, with its investment moves closely watched by the market, Reuters reported, citing bankers. The firm is currently urging Fiserv (FISV) to divest non-core businesses and refresh its board.

Reuters noted that activist investors sometimes seek confidential treatment for new positions to gain more time to build their stakes before they become public. Berkshire Hathaway has frequently used the same approach, requesting confidential treatment from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission while accumulating positions.

P Stock: What Stocktwits Retail Sentiment Says

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for P improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘low.’

Much of the chatter centered on Jana Partners’ stake and what it could mean for Everpure’s future.

One retail trader said, “Once Jana Partners file the Schedule 13D, we will know how much they hold (above 1 million shares) as well as get an idea of their intentions.” The trader added, “This is the time to diamond hands! (Are we still saying that?),” signaling confidence in holding the stock as investors await further details from the activist hedge fund.

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The P stock has gained nearly 16% year-to-date.

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