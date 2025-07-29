The appointment news was announced just before the consumer packaged goods company's Q4 report.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) announced Monday that Chief Operating Officer Shailesh Jejurikar will take over as CEO next year, succeeding Jon Moeller, who will move into the role of executive chairman.

P&G shares were unchanged in the extended trading on Monday following the leadership news. P&G is scheduled to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company remained 'bullish', unchanged from a month ago.

PG sentiment and message volume as of July 28 | Source: Stocktwits

In a statement, P&G said Moeller was pivotal in "one of the most significant transformations” in its history, and the time was right for a leadership transition.

Under Moeller, P&G, which makes Pampers diapers and Head & Shoulders shampoo, navigated a post-pandemic sales boom, as well as rising expenses and sticky inflation. The company's shares gained roughly 13% during his four-year tenure, in line with the S&P 500 index.

However, recent U.S. policy shifts, including President Trump’s trade tariffs, have increased the burden, particularly on consumer companies. In April, P&G cautioned that rising input costs would lead to higher product prices, and just last month, it unveiled an ambitious restructuring initiative. The company will eliminate 7,000 positions and withdraw from certain product categories in select markets over the next two years.

Jejurikar has held roles across multiple P&G businesses, including Health & Beauty Care and P&G Professional. Prior to his current role, he served as the head of P&G's Fabric & Home Care division, which encompasses brands such as Tide, Ariel, and Downy.

According to the company statement, Moeller will provide advice and counsel to the CEO on company matters as he moves into his next role.

P&G shares are down 6.5% year-to-date.

