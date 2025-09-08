The three stocks draw a surge in retail message volume between 700% and 1,000%.

Oxford Lane Capital, JPMorgan & Chase, and Oscar Health stocks saw the biggest jump in retail buzz among financial stocks in the week ending Sept. 5, Stocktwits data showed.

Oxford Lane Capital: 1000% jump in chatter

The investment firm implemented a reverse stock split last week, under which every five shares of common stock will be automatically combined into one share from Monday.

However, the company notified that it will not issue any fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split. Instead, any shareholder who would have been entitled to receive a fractional share will accept cash payments.

As of July 31, the company had 485.9 million outstanding shares. Oxford stock closed at $3.64 on Friday, with 4.95 million shares changing hands, the highest in over a month.

Oxford stock has slumped nearly 86% this year, including the split.

JPMorgan & Chase: 900% jump in chatter

Wall Street’s largest bank’s shares edged lower marginally last week.

JPMorgan is set to launch its digital retail bank, Chase, in Germany in the second quarter of 2026, according to a Reuters report. The Chase retail banking business will be based in Berlin and will start by offering savings accounts, with plans to expand its services. This marks a fresh push into Europe for the lender after launching Chase in the UK in 2021.

Separately, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading a $38 billion debt package to fund data centers connected to Oracle (ORCL) in Wisconsin and Texas.

JPMorgan shares have grown over 22% over the past week, outperforming the 17.4% growth in the S&P 500 Banks index.

Oscar Health: 700% jump in chatter

The insurer’s stock gained 16.6% over the past week.

Investors were pleased as the company reaffirmed its annual forecast of revenue between $11.2 billion and $11.3 billion and operating income of $225 million to $275 million.

Concerns had grown about its finances after Oscar Health swung to a net loss of $228.49 million in the second quarter from a $56.3 million net income in the same period last year.

Oscar Health stock has risen nearly 42% this year.

