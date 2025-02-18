Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Despite a mixed fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, Otter Tail CEO Chuck MacFarlane expressed optimism and said the low-cost electric utility’s fundamentals were “intact.”

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) posted mixed fourth-quarter (Q4) results despite delivering record earnings during the period. The company’s fiscal year 2025 guidance also came out ahead of analyst estimates.

Otter Tail’s fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.30, comfortably ahead of an estimated $1.24, according to Stocktwits data.

The low-cost electric utility’s fourth-quarter revenue stood at $303 million, missing estimates of $322 million, and falling from $314 million from the same period a year ago.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Otter’s EPS stood at $7.17, ahead of the expected $7.11.

Its revenue for the year stood at $1.33 billion, slightly lower than an estimated $1.35 billion and falling from $1.35 billion in 2023.

“Our Manufacturing segment continues to navigate softened end market demand, and we have taken action to mitigate the impact of lower sales volumes on earnings,” said President and CEO Chuck MacFarlane.

Despite the revenue decline and missing analyst estimates, MacFarlane noted that the long-term fundamentals of the company were “intact.”

The company also sounded optimistic about the fiscal year 2025, with its guidance of EPS being in the $5.68 to $6.08 range, while the consensus estimate is at $5.62, according to The Fly.

Assuming that Otter posts an EPS of $6.08 in FY25, it would still be lower by more than 15% compared to FY24.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Otter Tail stock was in the ‘ bearish’ (40/100) territory, worsening from a day ago.

OTTR retail sentiment.jpg OTTR sentiment and message volume February 17, 2025, as of 11:30 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Otter’s stock has had a challenging few months – it has fallen by nearly 13% over the past six months, while its one-year performance is slightly worse, with a decline of nearly 13.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Big Hedge Funds Pile Into Tesla Stock, But Retail Stays Wary As 2025 Slump Continues

Big Hedge Funds Pile Into Tesla Stock, But Retail Stays Wary As 2025 Slump Continues

Conagra Stock’s Retail Following Stays Optimistic Even After Supply Chain Disruptions Prompt 2025 Outlook Cut

Conagra Stock’s Retail Following Stays Optimistic Even After Supply Chain Disruptions Prompt 2025 Outlook Cut

Shopify Stock Gets Downgraded By Phillip Securities As Valuation Concerns Loom, But Retail Stays Exuberant

Shopify Stock Gets Downgraded By Phillip Securities As Valuation Concerns Loom, But Retail Stays Exuberant

Delta Airlines Flight Crash-Lands In Canada, Leaves 18 Injured: Retail Sentiment Turns Bearish

Delta Airlines Flight Crash-Lands In Canada, Leaves 18 Injured: Retail Sentiment Turns Bearish

Recent Stories

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions dmn

Israeli army withdraws from Lebanon border villages, maintains presence at five positions

football Champions League: Can Man City's new signings inspire a miracle against Real Madrid snt

Champions League: Can Man City's new signings inspire a miracle against Real Madrid?

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; Timeline of the ragging case anr

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on NTI

Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon