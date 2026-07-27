Outlook expects a U.S. launch before year-end and anticipates 12 years of market exclusivity.

Lytenava is the first and only FDA-approved bevacizumab formulation developed specifically for use in the eye.

The approval came ahead of the FDA’s July 29 target date after multiple prior regulatory setbacks.

Outlook won an FDA appeal in May, avoiding the need for additional clinical trials.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) rallied 12% overnight heading into Monday after the FDA approved Lytenava, the company’s eye drug for treating wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), removing a major regulatory hurdle and putting the spotlight on how much value it can capture as it prepares for a U.S. launch.

OTLK stock jumped 6% on Friday to $1.41, snapping two straight sessions of losses.

Outlook’s Wet AMD Drug Wins FDA Approval

Outlook Therapeutics said on Friday that the FDA approved Lytenava for wet AMD, making it the first and only FDA-approved version of Bevacizumab developed specifically for use in the eye. The decision came ahead of the FDA's July 29 target date and marks a major turnaround after several regulatory setbacks.

In December 2025, the FDA rejected Outlook's application and asked for more evidence that the drug was effective. Outlook appealed, and in May the FDA's Office of New Drugs ruled that the existing data were sufficient and that no additional clinical trials were needed. That decision allowed Outlook to resubmit its application in June, leading to Friday's approval.

Outlook Prepares Lytenava For US Launch

Outlook estimates the U.S. market for anti-VEGF retinal treatments at about $8.5 billion annually, with millions of eye injections given each year. Bevacizumab has been used for more than 20 years in retinal care, including for wet AMD, but largely on an off-label basis. Lytenava stands out because it was developed specifically for injection into the eye and is now FDA-approved for wet AMD.

Outlook also expects Lytenava to receive 12 years of U.S. market exclusivity under biologics law. The drug is already approved in the European Union and U.K., with commercial launches underway in Germany, Austria and the U.K.

Outlook expects Lytenava to become available to eligible U.S. patients before year-end. The company is expanding reimbursement and patient-support access, building a specialized retina commercial organization and supporting physicians as it prepares for rollout.

Analysts See Nearly 300% Upside For OTLK

Koyfin estimates show a wide range of expectations for Outlook Therapeutics as the company moves into commercialization. The 12-month average price target stands at $5.50, with targets ranging from $0.50 to $10. The average target implies a 290% upside from current levels, while the $10 high target would imply a 609% upside. The $0.50 low target, by contrast, would represent a 65% downside.

Koyfin lists four covering analysts, with two rating OTLK a 'Buy' and two assigning a 'Hold'. There are no 'Sell' or 'Strong Sell' ratings and no analysts currently at 'Strong Buy'.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About OTLK?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for OTLK jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels amid a 20% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

One user said, “The next chapter is all about successful commercialization and market adoption. Let's go!”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “The biggest risk, the FDA rejection, is now behind us. The focus shifts entirely to execution: how quickly they can launch LYTENAVA in the US, how many doctors and patients adopt it, and how strong the initial uptake will be.”

OTLK stock has declined 30% over the past year.

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