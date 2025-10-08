Oracle’s shares were down nearly 4% in Tuesday’s afternoon session after a report stated that it lost nearly $100 million from renting out access to Nvidia’s Blackwell chips.

U.S. equities declined in Tuesday’s afternoon trade amid concerns about the profitability of the artificial intelligence technology rollout following a report stating that Oracle Corp. (ORCL) lost nearly $100 million from renting out access to Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) Blackwell chips.

Meanwhile, gold prices continued to climb on Tuesday. Spot gold prices surged to a new high of $3,985 per troy ounce, rising 0.6% before paring some of the gains. Gold futures maturing in December gained 0.8% to rise to $4,008, before paring some of the gains.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.45% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, fell 0.57%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, declined 0.31%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday’s afternoon trade:

Oracle Corp. (ORCL)

Oracle’s shares were down nearly 4% in Tuesday’s afternoon session after a report stated that the company’s cloud business has operated with razor-thin gross profit margins over the past year, significantly lower than many equity analysts had anticipated, months after Oracle entered into a $40 billion agreement to purchase roughly 400,000 of Nvidia’s GB200 AI chips

ORCL stock is up 69% year-to-date.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ)

Trilogy Metals’ shares soared over 232% on Tuesday, a day after the company announced that the Trump administration plans to acquire a 10% stake in the Canadian firm. Following the news, Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur upgraded Trilogy to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform,’ citing the company's strengthened position through its Arctic Project in Alaska.

TMQ stock is up 509% year-to-date.

Ford Motor Co. (F)

Ford shares were down more than 6% on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a late-night fire at Novelis’ Oswego, New York, aluminum plant. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a large portion of the Oswego plant was knocked offline until early next year after a September 16 blaze destroyed its hot mill.

F stock is up 21% year-to-date.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID)

Lucid shares declined nearly 10% in Tuesday’s afternoon session after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) deliveries came in below Wall Street expectations, according to FactSet data cited by Barron’s. Lucid reported deliveries of 4,078 vehicles in Q3, representing a 47% year-over-year (YoY) increase, but still falling short of analyst expectations of approximately 5,000 units.

LCID stock is down 28% year-to-date.

AppLovin Corp. (APP)

AppLovin shares soared nearly 8% in Tuesday’s afternoon trade after analysts brushed aside concerns of the investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into the company’s data collection practices. According to TheFly, Oppenheimer maintained its long-term bullish outlook on AppLovin, with an ‘Outperform’ rating and a price target of $740. Citi analysts stated that the selloff in the stock is a buying opportunity.

APP stock is up 95% year-to-date.

