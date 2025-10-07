According to a report by The Information, cited by TheFly, internal documents show Oracle’s cloud business has operated with razor-thin gross profit margins over the past year.

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) dropped in midday trade on Tuesday after a report said the company has lost nearly $100 million from renting out access to Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell chips.

According to a report by The Information, cited by TheFly, internal documents show Oracle’s cloud business has operated with razor-thin gross profit margins over the past year, significantly lower than many equity analysts had anticipated. The margin pressure reflects the high cost of providing access to Nvidia’s high-performance chips amid competitive pricing and cloud infrastructure expenses.

Oracle’s stock dropped more than 6% after the news. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the shares dipped further into ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

