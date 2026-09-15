Oracle has initiated a new round of layoffs as part of a broader restructuring to prioritize artificial intelligence. Affected employees were notified of their immediate termination, though the total number of cuts remains undisclosed. The layoffs coincide with Oracle's massive spending increase on AI and cloud infrastructure.

A new round of Oracle layoffs has begun, with some employees waking up to early-morning emails informing them that their roles had been eliminated. The latest job cuts come as the technology giant ramps up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and expands its broader restructuring programme.

The layoffs began on Monday, with affected workers sharing news of their job losses on platforms including LinkedIn, Reddit and Blind. According to a report cited by India Today, Business Insider spoke with three employees affected by the latest round and reviewed an internal notification sent to workers. Oracle has not disclosed how many employees have been affected so far.

The timing of the notifications has drawn particular attention. Employees were reportedly told that their positions had been eliminated as part of a “broader organisational change”, with the day they received the notification also serving as their last working day.

The latest layoffs come against the backdrop of an extraordinary expansion in Oracle's AI and cloud infrastructure spending. The company spent $28.5 billion on capital expenditure during the first quarter of fiscal 2027, more than three times the $8.5 billion spent during the corresponding period a year earlier. Oracle has retained its full-year capital expenditure guidance of $90 billion to $95 billion.

At the same time, demand for its AI-related cloud services has accelerated. Oracle said it signed more than $30 billion in additional AI cloud contracts during the quarter, pushing its remaining performance obligations, or revenue backlog, to $664 billion. However, the infrastructure expansion is placing considerable pressure on cash flows, with the company reporting negative free cash flow of $5.4 billion for the quarter.

This is also not Oracle's first major workforce reduction of 2026. Its global headcount fell by around 21,000 employees, or 13%, during fiscal 2026, leaving the company with approximately 141,000 employees compared with roughly 162,000 a year earlier.

Oracle also spent about $1.84 billion on severance and other restructuring-related exit costs during fiscal 2026. Last week, the company disclosed that it was adding another $700 million to its estimated restructuring costs, taking the total projected cost of the fiscal 2026 restructuring plan to approximately $2.8 billion.

The company's latest results highlight the contrast between workforce reductions and its aggressive AI push. Oracle's first-quarter revenue increased 30% year-on-year to $19.3 billion, while cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 121% to $7.4 billion.

For Oracle employees, the fresh layoffs add another layer of uncertainty after an already turbulent year. For the company, the cuts form part of a much larger effort to reshape operations while directing enormous sums towards AI-driven cloud infrastructure.