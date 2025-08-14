Oracle will let its cloud customers use Google’s Gemini AI models to generate text, images, video, and audio.

The cloud computing units of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google have reportedly struck a deal to offer Gemini artificial intelligence models through Oracle’s cloud computing services.

According to a Reuters report, Oracle will let its cloud customers use Google’s Gemini AI models to generate text, images, video, and audio.

