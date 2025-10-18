Finzer said 50% of the supply will be allocated to the community, with initial claims for early users and participants in rewards programs.

OpenSea (SEA) co-founder and chief executive Devin Finzer confirmed that the platform will be expanding beyond non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and is scheduled to launch its native token SEA in the first quarter of 2026.

“NFTs were chapter one for us,” Finzer wrote in a post on X. “The sequel is the destination for the onchain economy in its entirety. Trade everything. Tokens, culture, art, ideas, the digital and the physical. And all in one place that feels like a home, not a bank.”

He also hinted that increasing regularization of the digital economy, stating that users should not have to rely on centralized exchanges or navigate complex chains, wallets, and bridges to access liquidity. “You should just be able to trade everything in one place, seamlessly,” he said.

Finzer also confirmed that OpenSea’s SEA token will launch in the first-quarter (Q1) of 2026 under the OpenSea Foundation. He said 50% of the supply will be allocated to the community, with initial claims for early users and participants in rewards programs. Half of the token’s initial revenue will be used to purchase more SEA tokens, which will also offer staking options tied to favorite tokens and collections.

