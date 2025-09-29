Social media chatter from company executives about new hires, AI initiatives, and plans for a ‘roadmap’ reveal over the weekend has piqued investors' interest.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. drew retail buzz on Stocktwits ahead of the fresh trading week, as retail watchers parsed social media posts from management and prominent investors, discussing everything from growth plans to the company's TV commercial.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Notable among the commentary flagged by Stocktwits users was co-founder and board chair Keith Rabois's post confirming that Opendoor will share its "roadmap" and "forecast" at its fourth-quarter results, due in November.

That was part of a string of posts and replies Rabois posted over the weekend, covering various aspects of the company's plans on AI, hiring, and, oddly, online arguments over Microsoft's data relationship with Israel and China.

A Stocktwits user pointed out an X post by CEO Kaz Nejatian praising Figma, raising speculation that a new Opendoor website might be in the works.

On hiring, Nejatian posted: "We are going to have some *insanely* awesome talent join @Opendoor soon. They are leaving big tech companies because they believe in our mission that home ownership matters."

OPEN sentiment and message volume as of September 29 | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'bearish,' unchanged since Friday. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he is considering eliminating capital gains taxes on home purchases. The move, if it materializes, could be a huge filip for the housing sector and the companies that operate in the space.

Opendoor stock is up 442% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<