Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) stock was on top of retail investors' radar ahead of its earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, despite having lost a good chunk of its gains during the renewed “meme stock” rally in recent weeks.

Shares rose 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after closing over 17% higher in the previous session.

The online real estate platform gained sudden attention after Eric Jackson, founder of EMJ Capital, shared his bullish outlook on the stock's potential and outlined a rough turnaround strategy on social media.

Following comments from Jackson, who led activist campaigns at Yahoo and Viacom a decade ago, Opendoor's stock surged over 200% between July 15 and July 21.

The rally was fueled by buzz on platforms like Reddit, X, and Stocktwits — hallmarks of a “meme stock” frenzy — even as few commentators discussed the company's financial fundamentals.

Opendoor's business has struggled in recent years, in part due to a sluggish housing market in the United States, with revenue declines in 2023, 2024, and the first quarter of 2025

For Q2, analysts expect a 0.5% decline in revenue to $1.5 billion and an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share, according to Koyfin data.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for OPEN dipped over the last week and was 'bearish' as of early Tuesday, while message volume rose over 500% in the past 24-hour period.

Several users posted about setting their positions ahead of Tuesday's earnings report, with one inviting to a live chat session during the earnings announcement.

"Guidance is everything here. If it lines up with the comeback story, this is going up for a long time. Hold shares/leaps," a user said.

Another noted that just minutes before Monday's market close, unidentified buyers scooped up $6.6 million and $2.4 million worth of Opendoor shares.

In recent weeks, shares of Krispy Kreme (DNUT), Kohl's Corp (KSS), and GoPro (GPRO) have also rallied amid the “meme stock” craze.

