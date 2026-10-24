Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Chief Executive Sam Altman.

The state claims OpenAI abandoned its founding non-profit mission to pursue rapid commercial expansion, misleading consumers about the reliability and safety of its AI tools.

The lawsuit highlights severe potential risks associated with unmonitored chatbot use, including assistance in violence, encouragement of self-harm, and privacy violations.

Filed under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act, the suit seeks to hold OpenAI accountable and enforce stricter state oversight.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Friday against ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, alleging the organization engaged in deceptive trade practices, exposing consumers, including children.

The complaint asserts that OpenAI misled the public by marketing its flagship software as dependable and safe while failing to implement appropriate guardrails to prevent harmful output.

OpenAI’s Alleged Mission Shift

Founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing digital intelligence for the public good without financial constraints, OpenAI has transformed into a high-valuation technology commercial entity, the complaint read.

Paxton contends that in its pursuit of market leadership and capital growth, the firm rushed ChatGPT to market without adequately training the platform or disclosing inherent operational risks.

Because large language models rely on user input patterns to generate output, state prosecutors argue that unmonitored deployments can produce inaccurate or harmful statements without sufficient warning to end users.

Concerns Of User Reliance On Chatbots

The legal filing outlined multiple adverse consequences tied to user reliance on AI chatbot platforms. The suit also blamed the chatbot for aiding violence, encouraging self-harm, and reducing users' critical thinking capabilities.

“Because of Defendants’ misrepresentations about their artificial intelligence products and their careless introduction of ChatGPT to Texas and the world, mass shooters have been aided and abetted in deadly rampages, vulnerable people have been encouraged into suicide, professionals have suffered public humiliation, users have lost critical thinking skills, and minors have become addicted to a tool that feigns human compassion to collect their data with no parental oversight,” the lawsuit read.

“This litany of harms is driven by Defendants’ insatiable quest to win the AI arms race and amass large fortunes, despite knowing the danger of ChatGPT.”

State Legal Action And Tech Accountability

Filed under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices—Consumer Protection Act (DTPA), the lawsuit seeks to enforce compliance and secure court-ordered accountability from the company and its executive leadership.

In a statement announcing the filing, state enforcement officials emphasized that technology firms advancing rapid AI developments remain subject to established consumer protection regulations and hold a duty to inform users transparently about system limitations and risks.

Retail sentiment on Stockwits around OpenAI was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing, with ‘high’ message volumes.

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