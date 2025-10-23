In an interview with Bloomberg, OpenAI’s Nicolai Skabo denied that there has been any detrimental effect from growing calls in the region to opt for local solutions.

OpenAI’s flagship chatbot, ChatGPT, has reportedly seen a six-fold year-on-year increase in business subscriptions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, according to the company’s enterprise lead for these regions, Nicolai Skabo.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Skabo denied that there has been any detrimental effect from growing calls in the region to opt for local solutions.

Most Growth In EMEA From Europe

Skabo noted in the interview that most of the six-fold YoY jump in ChatGPT business subscriptions in the EMEA has come from Europe. In particular, companies operating in the finance, retail, and life sciences sectors had shown interest, according to the report. It added that Danish pharmaceutical company, H. Lundbeck AS, is set to announce that it will integrate ChatGPT Enterprise across its workforce.

“We want to make sure that Europe remains competitive and so we’re continuing to lean in here.” — Nicolai Skabo, GTM Leader, EMEA, OpenAI

OpenAI is not listed publicly at the moment. OpenAI investor Microsoft’s shares were up 0.41% in Thursday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the two firms trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

