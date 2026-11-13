The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use confirmed its recommendation to refuse marketing authorisation for the medicine following a re-examination.

A final EMA decision is expected within 67 days.

CHMP said there was insufficient evidence to establish Arimoclomol’s effectiveness, while issuing its first negative opinion.

Miplyffa is developed to treat Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a disease that affects around 1,000 people in Europe

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) slumped over 7% in pre-market trading on Friday after the European drug regulator issued a final negative opinion on its neurodegenerative drug Arimoclomol.

Arimoclomol, marketed as Miplyffa, is developed to treat Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder which affects around 1,000 people in Europe.

If the levels hold after the opening bell, ZVRA shares would clock their biggest single-day loss in a month.

CHMP’s Second Unfavorable Opinion

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) confirmed its recommendation to refuse marketing authorization for the medicine after a re-examination requested by Zevra following an initial unfavorable opinion in July. A final decision is expected within 67 days.

In its earlier statement, CHMP said there was insufficient evidence to establish Arimoclomol’s effectiveness, raising concerns about how the clinical trial data were processed and analyzed.

While some patients receiving Arimoclomol alongside another rare disease therapy, Miglustat, showed signs of improvement, regulators said the findings were not strong enough to demonstrate a benefit across the broader patient population. The committee concluded that the drug’s potential benefits did not outweigh its risks.

“We are deeply disappointed by the CHMP’s opinion, particularly given the significant unmet medical need faced by individuals and families living with NPC,” said CEO Neil McFarlane.

Miplyffa’s Q3 US Sales Reach $34M

Arimoclomol received FDA approval in September 2024 for treating neurological symptoms of NPC in patients aged two years and older, alongside Miglustat. The U.S. remains its only confirmed market with full regulatory approval.

Miplyffa generated $34 million in third-quarter (Q3) sales, a lion’s share of the company’s total revenue of $37.8 million. Zevra held $270.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of September 30, which the company expects is sufficient to execute on its strategic priorities.

Retail Says EU Decision Was ‘Widely Expected’

Despite the pre-market slump, retail sentiment surrounding ZVRA on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said the decision was widely expected.

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Another user said the company should now focus on its U.S. market.

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The stock is down about 5% so far in 2026.

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