The CEOs reportedly said increasingly powerful AI systems could pose serious risks if governments and companies fail to coordinate on safeguards.

Sam Altman said countries competing in AI must still cooperate when faced with a powerful new technology.

Dario Amodei warned that AI could be misused to create deadly bioweapons.

OpenAI and Anthropic are both planning IPOs in the coming months.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei addressed the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, urging greater global cooperation to tackle the potential risks posed by artificial intelligence.

They said governments should work with the industry on critical decisions shaping the technology’s future, reported Bloomberg.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic are planning initial public offerings in coming months.

Sam Altman Calls For Global Cooperation

Altman and Amodei stressed the need for global standards to address the possibility that AI systems could gain the ability to improve on their own and eventually outpace humans’ ability to control them. Altman said countries that compete and do not always agree have previously come together around shared interests when faced with powerful new technologies. “We believe this must be one of those times,” Altman added, according to Bloomberg.

The Security Council meeting took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, where artificial intelligence and its potential risks were major topics of discussion.

Dario Amodei Warns Of Catastrophic Risks

Amodei, whose remarks were delivered by video, said AI could bring significant benefits to science and healthcare but also carries potentially catastrophic consequences. He pointed to the possibility of terrorists using AI to create deadly bioweapons and warned that AI models could eventually become too powerful for their developers to handle. Amodei urged governments to pursue international safety standards.

“For all the differences of the people in this room, we must put aside those differences in order to confront this global opportunity and global threat that is being presented to us at the same time,” Amodei said. “No leader, no company, and no nation can manage this alone.”

Donald Trump Rejects Calls To Rein In AI

The remarks came a day after President Donald Trump addressed the UN General Assembly and criticized what he described as a “globalist scheme” to control AI. Trump said the U.S. would continue encouraging the technology’s progress rather than restricting it.

“I’m not going to stifle growth of something that will be bigger than the industrial revolution,” Trump said, reported Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, Amodei published a proposal calling for a slower pace of AI development. Altman later publicly agreed with his chief rival on the need to pace frontier AI development.

OpenAI And Anthropic Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for both OPEAZZX and ANTHZZX was ‘bearish,’ at the time of writing on Wednesday.

Also Read: GOOGL Expands Free AI Video Creation To Everyone — Google Vids Adds HD Video And New Creative Controls

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