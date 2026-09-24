Turkish Airlines will add 100 Boeing 737-8 aircraft to its fleet and has options for another 50 MAX jets.

The deal was finalized in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The carrier expects the new jets to strengthen short- and medium-haul operations.

Boeing says the 737 MAX cuts fuel use and emissions by 20% compared with the aircraft it replaces.

Boeing Co. (BA) and Turkish Airlines announced on Wednesday an order for up to 150 737 MAX airplanes. This is Turkish Airlines’ largest Boeing single-aisle order, according to a release. The agreement was finalized in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon, BA stock was trading 1.4% higher.

Turkish Airlines Orders Up To 150 Jets

Turkish Airlines purchased 100 737-8 airplanes and secured options for 50 more 737 MAX jets, Boeing said in a press release. The agreement also includes substitution rights for the 737-10, the largest 737 MAX variant, allowing Turkish Airlines to serve more passengers on more routes as demand grows.

Turkish Airlines, including AJet, operates a fleet of more than 200 Boeing airplanes, including the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner, 777, 737 Next-Generation, and 777 Freighter. The airline said adding more 737-8 jets will allow it to leverage the aircraft’s range, payload flexibility, and fuel efficiency on high-demand domestic and international routes.

According to Turkiye Today, Turkish Airlines said the new jets are expected to strengthen its short- and medium-haul operations on high-demand domestic and international routes.

BA Highlights 737 MAX Efficiency

Boeing said the 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared with the airplanes they replace. The company said this enables lower operating costs and supports Turkish Airlines’ growth strategy as travel demand rises.

The 737 MAX purchase builds on Turkish Airlines’ 2025 order for up to 75 787 Dreamliners as part of the carrier’s investment in fleet and network expansion.

BA Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment for BA on Stocktwits fell to “bullish” from “extremely bullish” over the last 24 hours, while message volume remained “high” during the same period.

BA stock has lost 7% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<