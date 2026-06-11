AI-driven payments will follow user-set rules, including spending limits, merchant restrictions and approval requirements.

Developers and merchants will be able to accept Visa payments initiated by AI agents while keeping transactions secure and controlled

The companies plan to explore broader enterprise and developer use cases, including workflows powered by OpenAI’s Codex

Visa is also expanding into AI, stablecoin and token-based tools as part of its push into next-generation digital commerce

OpenAI and Visa (V) announced a partnership on Wednesday to enable AI agents to handle payments within OpenAI’s ecosystem.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The collaboration marks a step toward agent-driven commerce, where AI tools are not only able to recommend products and services but also initiate and complete transactions on behalf of users under defined controls.

At the time of writing, Visa stock was marginally up 0.01% in after-hours trading after closing the regular session down 0.64%.

V Brings Payments Infrastructure To OpenAI Ecosystem

Visa will integrate its global payments network, tokenization technology and security infrastructure into OpenAI’s platform to support AI-initiated transactions.

The companies said the goal is to allow developers and merchants to accept Visa payments triggered by AI agents while maintaining secure and trusted transaction flows.

Transactions executed by AI agents will operate within user-defined parameters, including spending limits, merchant restrictions and approval requirements.

Beyond payments, the companies said they will explore additional enterprise and developer-focused applications, including workflows powered by OpenAI’s Codex technology.

They also plan to look at more automated and conversational commerce experiences as AI increasingly becomes a primary interface for digital interactions.

Visa Expands AI, Token And Stablecoin Push

Visa also announced new AI, stablecoin and token-based capabilities aimed at powering the next phase of digital commerce. In a keynote presentation, Chief Product & Strategy Officer Jack Forestell said artificial intelligence and stablecoins are reshaping how money moves across both the front and back end of transactions. “AI is transforming the front end of commerce. Stablecoins are reshaping the back end,” he said, adding that Visa’s role is to ensure the system works “securely, reliably and at global scale.”

OpenAI, V Retail View

Stocktwits retail sentiment for OpenAI was “extremely bullish” at the time of writing on Wednesday.

For V stock, the retail sentiment was ‘neutral,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

V shares have declined 12.5% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<