Under the deal, OneStream shareholders will receive $24 per share in cash, representing a premium of 31% from the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Retail Investors on Stocktwits said that they were expecting a better deal.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026 and at closing, the company will go private.

Hg will be the company’s majority voting shareholder with minority investments from investment firms General Atlantic and Tidemark.

Shares of OneStream, Inc. (OS) jumped 28% on Tuesday after the company announced that it will be acquired by Hg Capital for $6.4 billion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Under the deal, OneStream shareholders will receive $24 per share in cash, the enterprise finance platform said. The purchase price represents a premium of 31% from the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Transaction Closing And Path Forward

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026 and at closing, the company will go private, it said. OneStream will continue to have its headquarters in Birmingham, Michigan even after the deal closes.

Hg will be the company’s majority voting shareholder with minority investments from General Atlantic and Tidemark. Hg will invest in OneStream from its Saturn Fund.

An entity of Hg will acquire all outstanding shares of OneStream including the ones owned by investment funds managed by KKR which took the company public in 2024.

“This transaction delivers immediate value to our shareholders and is a vote of confidence in our strategy,” CEO Tom Shea said. Shea will continue to be the CEO of the company after deal closing and the remaining leadership team will remain in its place, according to the company.

The closing of the transaction is now subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. While the company will report its fiscal year 2025 earnings in February, no post-earnings conference call will be held in light of the acquisition, it said.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OS stock jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the fair price for the company would be higher at $30 per share.

Another said that this was not the buyout they were hoping for “but it’s better than nothing.”

OS stock has slipped 17% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<