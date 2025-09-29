And you can be next!

If you’re here, you’ve probably heard that Stocktwits is now the official branding partner of the CMT Association, and you might be wondering why these two communities are joining forces.

My name is Tom Bruni, Head of Markets and Retail Investor Insights at Stocktwits. And in many ways, I’m Case Study #1 for what this partnership makes possible for technical analysts and retail investors alike.

My journey began 12 years ago as a freshman accounting major at Molloy College. I’d caught the market bug in high school through one of those “investing challenges,” but it wasn’t until I read Ben Graham’s The Intelligent Investor that I realized I understood companies, not the behavior of stocks or markets. That’s when I discovered technical analysis.

At a non-target school with limited Wall Street connections, I had to get creative. So I launched a blog called BruniCharting (thankfully, I wasn’t in marketing at the time). For two years, I wrote daily about the markets, posting my work everywhere I could, on Stocktwits, X (then Twitter), and beyond.

Slowly but surely, those efforts paid off. I built an audience of over 20,000 followers on Stocktwits and thousands more on X. Along the way, I met many of the original “FinTwit” crew at CMT Association events in New York City and even earned an invite to Stocktoberfest 2015 in Coronado, CA, thanks to my presence in the community.

That daily cycle of writing, learning, and sharing has stayed with me ever since...and it’s opened every professional door I’ve walked through, market-related or not.

As a retail investor, trader, and technical analyst, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of community and the impact of sharing your work publicly. Platforms like Stocktwits and organizations like the CMT Association give people the tools, connections, and credibility to build real opportunities. Now, in my role at Stocktwits, I’m excited to help extend that same opportunity to you by formally bringing these two communities together.

We can’t promise you’ll have the exact same journey I did, but here’s what I can guarantee: if you’re not building your network and sharing your work online, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage. Credentials and knowledge matter, but in today’s world, your proof of work and community connections can matter even more.

Start with Stocktwits. Lean on the CMT Association. Share your ideas, build your brand, and connect with others who speak the same language of markets and charts.

See you on Stocktwits!