Ondas shares are rebounding from short-seller pressure after subsidiary Sentrycs lands a German State Police contract and retail buzz surges.

The stock had been on a declining streak following concerns after a bearish report from JCapital Research, which questioned whether the company could live up to its hype.

On Tuesday, Ondas said it has delivered and deployed its C-UAS solutions to a German State Police office.

Ondas added that Sentrycs will launch its new portable solution, Sentrycs Scout, at the Enforce Tac exhibition in Germany.

Ondas Inc. shares have climbed nearly 8% over the past two sessions and are on track to snap a three-week losing streak, as investor sentiment improved after its subsidiary, Sentrycs, secured a contract with the German State Police.

The stock had been under pressure following a bearish report from JCapital Research that raised questions about the company's growth prospects and whether it could meet heightened expectations.

Ondas shares skyrocketed 281% in 2025, fueled by multiple government and multi-year contracts, including deals in Israel. So far this year, the stock is up nearly 3%, supported by additional contract wins and news that its Wasp drone has been invited to compete in Phase I of the U.S. Department of War's Drone Dominance Program.

German State Police Contract

On Tuesday, Ondas said it has delivered and deployed its C-UAS solutions to a German State Police office. The company expects the high-growth handheld C-UAS segment projected to triple by 2030, creating a significant new revenue vertical within Ondas' counter-drone portfolio.

Ondas added that Sentrycs will launch its new portable solution, Sentrycs Scout, at the Enforce Tac exhibition in Germany. The system is designed to detect, identify, and take control of unauthorized drones without jamming or kinetic engagement.

How Are Retail Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Ondas improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a day ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A user on Stocktwits noted that Monday’s close marked the first time the stock has traded above $10 since Feb. 10.

In the last 24 hours, retail message volumes on Stocktwits for the stock jumped 952%, and over the last seven days, the ticker added 1.4% in followers on the platform.

A bullish user said that if the German Police department adopted this technology, Ondas should have “amazing, reliable technology.”

Shares of Ondas have surged more than 600% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<