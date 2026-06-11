The company expects demand for integrated defense platforms to grow.

LADOS platform helps military and security teams manage intelligence, mission planning, and operations through a unified system.

Ondas said LADOS works alongside its AI-powered SkyWeaver platform.

Ondas said its Q2 business orders have surpassed $110 million.

Ondas (ONDS) stock gained overnight on Wednesday as the company prepares to introduce a new command-and-control platform designed to integrate its growing portfolio of autonomous defense technologies into a single operational environment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said the system, called LADOS, will make its public debut at the Eurosatory 2026 defense exhibition in Paris.

What LADOS Is Designed To Do For ONDS?

Ondas said the software platform will help military and security operators coordinate intelligence gathering, mission planning and operational responses through a unified architecture.



LADOS, short for Layered Autonomous Defense Operational C2 System, serves as a central operational layer linking sensors, autonomous vehicles, robotic systems, command centers, and mission software.

The platform is intended to support the full operational process, from identifying threats and analyzing information to coordinating assets and assessing outcomes.

“The future of defense operations will require more than individual drones, sensors, effectors, or command systems. It will require an intelligent operating layer capable of connecting them, understanding the mission context, optimizing available resources, and helping operators execute the right action at the right time,” said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas stock traded over 1% higher overnight, heading into Thursday, looking to snap a four-day losing streak.

Role Within ONDS’ Broader Software Ecosystem

According to Ondas, LADOS complements SkyWeaver, its artificial intelligence-driven mission autonomy platform developed with technology from Palantir Technologies (PLTR).

While SkyWeaver focuses on intelligence, planning and decision support, LADOS is designed to turn those insights into coordinated field operations.

ONDS’ Large Contract Wins Drive Momentum

Ondas’ transformation from a niche drone and wireless communications provider into a broader defense technology player has attracted increasing investor attention.

A major contributor to that performance has been the expansion of defense-related demand. Following its merger with Mistral, Ondas gained access to a broader set of military opportunities.

By the end of May, Ondas said new business secured during the second quarter had surpassed $110 million. The LADOS system strengthens its broader offerings across drone defense, intelligence gathering, robotics and secure communications.

ONDS Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory. The stock has seen a 14.5% increase in the number of watchers over the past month.

A user said, “2026 FIFA World Cup begins tomorrow here in the USA, Mexico vs Africa. And ONDS will be there protecting the skies !!!”

Ondas subsidiary Sentrycs has won several multimillion-dollar contracts from federal, state, and local agencies to provide airspace security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup across 16 host cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Another user said, “There is no way this is not going to go up BIG TIME SOON----JUST HOLD AND DO NOT LOOK AT YOUR ACCOUNT.”

ONDS stock has declined by over 4% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<