Ondas signed an agreement to acquire Cyberhawk for roughly $125 million.

Ondas said 95% of the acquisition consideration will be funded by cash.

The acquisition gives Ondas access to Cyberhawk’s operations in 40 countries and more than 300 customers across the utility and energy industries.

Cyberhawk has an annual revenue forecast of $45 million in fiscal 2027.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) was on investors' radar on Thursday, after the company announced its sixth acquisition of the year, agreeing to buy Cyberhawk in a deal that expands its footprint in drone inspections, AI-powered analytics, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

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Ondas said 95% of the deal, valued at roughly $125 million, will be funded with cash. It is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

ONDS shares edged 1.5% lower at the time of writing.

Why Is ONDS Acquiring Cyberhawk?

The acquisition gives Ondas access to Cyberhawk’s operations in 40 countries and more than 300 customers across the utility and energy industries. Ondas said the combination will create an integrated platform for autonomous drones, advanced sensing technologies, digital-twin visualization, and AI-powered infrastructure monitoring.

The move also adds a highly recurring revenue stream, with Cyberhawk forecasting more than $45 million in revenue for fiscal 2027, with 95% of its revenue coming from long-term contracts and software subscriptions. Ondas is expected to post a revenue of $691.8 million in FY27, according to Koyfin data.

ONDS’ Acquisition Spree In 2026

Ondas has aggressively expanded its defense and autonomous systems portfolio in 2026 through a series of strategic acquisitions. In May, the company agreed to acquire Omnisys, a developer of AI-powered software used for defense planning and real-time decision-making. The move followed Ondas’ acquisition of World View Enterprises, which added stratospheric intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities to its portfolio.

March marked the company’s busiest month. Ondas acquired INDO Earth Moving, which recently secured a $140 million military contract for heavy engineering vehicles and support services. The company also completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Rotron Aerospace, expanding its capabilities in long-range autonomous aircraft and unmanned systems. Earlier, Ondas acquired Bird Aerosystems, an airborne missile protection solutions provider.

Retail’s Take On ONDS

Retail sentiment surrounding ONDS on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours.

One user said the Cyberhawk deal opens up the licensing of the aerial AI analytics platform to other drone companies.

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Another user called Cyberhawk a “rare financial success story” in the drone services sector.

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ONDS shares have gained around 10% so far this year.

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