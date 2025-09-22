Ondas stated that the company's contract includes the purchase of multiple units of Apeiro's rugged unmanned ground vehicles and designated mission payloads.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) announced on Monday that it has secured a $3.5 million order from a major defense entity.

The company said that the contract includes the purchase of multiple units of Apeiro's rugged unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and designated mission payloads, enhancing the customer's robotic capabilities for security, logistics, and tactical operations.

