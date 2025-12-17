The memory chip maker is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday; analysts estimate a Q1 revenue of $12.86 billion and an EPS of $3.91.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is drawing attention on Wednesday ahead of its earnings, as investors hope sustained momentum in global memory markets will boost the company’s growth.

The memory chipmaker is scheduled to report its first-quarter (Q1) earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. Micron anticipates revenue of $12.50 billion (+/-$300 million) and earnings per share of $3.56 (+/-$0.15). According to Fiscal AI data, analysts estimate a Q1 revenue of $12.86 billion and an EPS of $3.91.

Needham Raises Price Target

On Tuesday, Needham lifted its price target on the stock to $300 from $200, citing persistent supply constraints and rising pricing for memory chips as key drivers for the revision. The new price target reflects a 29% upside to Micron’s stock price as of Tuesday.

The firm also maintained its ‘Buy’ rating, reflecting confidence that the company will benefit from solid demand dynamics through at least 2026. DRAM and NAND market tightness, combined with stronger pricing environments, helped push Needham to increase its earnings expectations for the next two fiscal years.

For fiscal year 2027, Needham projects Micron’s earnings per share at $25 and revenue of $68.2 billion.

Micron’s stock traded over 2% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

A bullish Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the upcoming earnings. “AI memory demand isn’t fading, AI-to-value rotation looks tired,” they said.

Market Dynamics

Memory chip markets remain constrained as demand, particularly for high-performance applications in data centers and artificial intelligence, continues to outstrip industry supply. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya forecasts a 50% year-over-year growth for AI semiconductors in 2026, driven by heavy data center usage. Micron has also been included in Dan Ives’ AI 30 winner list.

Micron offers a range of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products under its Micron and Crucial brands.

MU stock has gained over 176% in 2025 and over 114% in the last 12 months.

