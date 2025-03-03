Okta Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To Improving Demand For Bullish Outlook: Retail Sentiment Soars

Wall Street expects Okta to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74, growing from $0.63 a year earlier. The company’s revenue is expected to rise to $668.91 million from $605 million.

Okta Stock Gains Ahead Of Q4 Earnings, Analysts Point To Improving Demand For Bullish Outlook: Retail Sentiment Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 3, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA) edged up in after-market trading on Friday ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

According to The Fly, analysts expect Okta to post healthy fourth-quarter (Q4) results on Monday, driven by demand improvements and an order book worth $2.2 billion, allowing the company to balance mixed channel checks.

Wall Street expects Okta to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74, growing from $0.63 a year earlier. The company’s revenue is expected to rise to $668.91 million from $605 million.

For the fiscal year 2024, Okta is expected to post an EPS of $2.77, growing 73% year-on-year. Revenue is expected to rise 15% YoY to $2.6 billion.

Data shows Okta has beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Okta stock received a slew of price target hikes as analysts geared up for the company’s Q4 results. 

Barclays noted that there is upside potential for Okta’s Q4 performance on the back of the remaining order book of $2.2 billion, allowing the company to balance out the mixed channel checks and seasonal nature of orders.

Mizuho noted that with markets in a “risk on” mode, there is an uptick in software sentiment and an improvement in demand patterns in other categories, such as data analytics and software-as-a-service (SaaS.)

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Okta stock soared, entering the ‘extremely bullish’ (79/100) territory in the run-up to earnings. Message volume saw an uptick as well.

OKTA retail sentiment.jpg OKTA sentiment and message volume March 3, 2025, as of 3 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Okta’s shares have gained nearly 15% year-to-date, while their six-month returns stood at 19%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cava's Retail Investors Remain Extremely Bullish After Analyst's Upgrade Citing Brighter Future For Fast-Casual Dining

Cava's Retail Investors Remain Extremely Bullish After Analyst's Upgrade Citing Brighter Future For Fast-Casual Dining

Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Fuel Cardano’s Surge, Becomes The Only Token Among Top 10 Crypto To Post Monthly Gains

Trump’s Crypto Reserve Plans Fuel Cardano’s Surge, Becomes The Only Token Among Top 10 Crypto To Post Monthly Gains

These 5 Tech Stocks Led Retail Interest Gains On Stocktwits Last Week

These 5 Tech Stocks Led Retail Interest Gains On Stocktwits Last Week

Black Rifle Coffee Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail's Downbeat

Black Rifle Coffee Stock In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail's Downbeat

ON Semiconductor Leaves Retail Traders Divided On Buzz Of Allegro Microsystems Buyout

ON Semiconductor Leaves Retail Traders Divided On Buzz Of Allegro Microsystems Buyout

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe ATG

Alia Bhatt, Raha loves mac and cheese; Soni Razdan shares recipe

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE shk

BREAKING: UP woman, on death row for killing a child, executed in UAE

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women dmn

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray urges public hanging for those involved in atrocities against women

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post HRD

Jos Buttler pens heartfelt note after resigning as England white-ball captain after CT exit; read post

Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE ATG

Tamil Nadu Weather HEAT alert: Heatwave expected in THESE districts; Check HERE

Recent Videos

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Atul Wassan SLAMS Shama Mohamed Over Rohit Sharma Comments | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Los Angeles Firefighters Receive Standing Ovation at 2025 Oscars | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Reel PM Modi Offers Prayers At Gujarat's Somnath Mandir | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

🔥 Thala Ajith's Top 10 Tamil Songs | Ultimate Hit List 🎶 | Must-Watch for Fans!

Video Icon