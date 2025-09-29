As part of the agreement, Oklo will take a co-lead role in Blykalla’s upcoming A2 investment round, committing around $5 million to support the initiative.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) announced on Monday that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Swedish nuclear firm Blykalla AB, aiming to speed up the global rollout of next-generation nuclear technologies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The partnership will focus on joint technology development, shared supply-chain strategies, and navigating nuclear regulatory frameworks across both countries.

As part of the agreement, Oklo will take a co-lead role in Blykalla’s upcoming A2 investment round, committing around $5 million to support the initiative. Oklo stock traded 5% higher in Monday’s premarket after the announcement.



Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<